ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The westbound right lane on the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish closed Thursday due to a significant crack.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said they discovered the new crack during a planned routine inspection of the bridge. Transportation officials said the bridge is safe to cross but the lane closure is in place out of caution until repairs can be made.

DOTD said trucks that need a permit from DOTD can’t use the bridge until the repairs are made. The repair schedule is being developed and will be released soon.

“This is a perfect example of why we inspect our bridges on a regular basis,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “The safety of the traveling public is the department’s No. 1 goal. Lane closures for bridge inspections and closing bridges entirely because of safety reasons can be an inconvenience, I know, but it beats the alternative of having people driving in unsafe conditions.”