CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A restraining order filed against Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson in Caddo District Court has been dissolved after a hearing on Feb. 1, though Jackson is still facing a separate court case in a nearby Louisiana parish.

Jackson’s attorney, Courtney Harris, said a mutual agreement was reached between Jackson and his former girlfriend. Jackson’s former girlfriend filed a restraining order against Harris, as was reported by KTAL NBC 6 News in early January when she claimed Jackson stalked and harassed her until she became fearful for her and her daughter’s safety.

On Wednesday, the restraining order filed against Jackson was dissolved. Both parties asked the judge to seal the records from the public, but their request was denied.

Legal battles for Jackson are not over, though.

Last year Jackson was accused of impersonating a police officer in Bossier Parish, where he still faces a court date.

Bossier City police stated that Jackson was allegedly involved in a parking lot disagreement on Airline Drive in November 2022, where he was the driver of an unmarked police model SUV and supposedly identified himself as a member of law enforcement.

A warrant was later issued for his arrest on a charge of false personation of a peace officer, and Jackson turned himself into law enforcement.

Jackson’s lawyer has previously asked for the privacy and all those involved to be respected during this time.