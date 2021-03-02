Report ranks Louisiana worst in nation for children during COVID-19 pandemic

(KLFY) — A report released this week by the nonprofit Save The Children ranked Louisiana dead last in the nation for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read the entire report, click the link below:

“The COVID Child Protection Ranking examines three hardships that are making it more difficult for children to reach their full potential: hunger, lack of tools for remote learning and trouble making ends meet,” states the report. “Evaluating four months of data on these three factors in all 50 states, Save the Children found families are suffering in every state and at every income level. But the poorest families are struggling the most.”

The report showed that 24.8% of children in the state do not have enough to eat. A quarter of all children do not have adequate tools for remote learning. And half of all children in the state live in a household that has trouble paying bills.

“72% of the poorest households are struggling to keep up with usual expenses; over half say it’s very

difficult to pay for things like food and rent,” states the report. “The wealthiest families in Louisiana, by comparison, are all getting enough to eat, and with few exceptions, can meet their regular household expenses.”

The report takes into account child poverty, child deaths, child hunger, school dropouts, and teenage pregnancy.

The report also breaks down into a parish-by-parish ranking for children, including Acadiana parishes:

9. Jeff Davis Parish

11. Vermilion Parish

13. Acadia Parish

14. Lafayette Parish

24. St. Mary Parish

37. St. Martin Parish

38. Iberia Parish

48. Evangeline Parish

59. St. Landry Parish

Cameron and Tensas parishes did not have enough information to rank.