Real Hot Girl Sauce! Megan Thee Stallion announces Popeyes franchise ownership, mega collaboration

MIAMI (WGNO) — A collaboration between one of “Thee” biggest names in music and the Louisiana Kitchen is taking the world by storm.

On Thursday, a savage partnership was announced between Megan Thee Stallion and fast-food chain Popeye’s. Now a Popeye’s franchise owner, the Grammy Award-winning rapper is looking to heat up the kitchen, the fashion industry, and the community.

Beginning October 19, “Hottie” Sauce will hit Popeyes kitchens in the U.S. and 14 other countries across the globe. Inspired by her bold and sweet, yet sassy personality, Megan’s Hottie Sauce is sure to pack a punch with a hint of Aleppo pepper. It will be available on the chain’s famous chicken sandwich as well as in dipping packets.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hottie Sauce” will debut in Popeyes kitchens across the globe on October 19, 2021 (Photo: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen).

The restaurant is also giving Popeyes Reward members 100 bonus points when they order any eligible Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce menu items on the app or online.

On top of bringing the drip in the kitchen, Thee Stallion is also bringing the drip in the form of three exclusive merchandise drops designed by creative partner Harper & Scott and Megan herself.

The first collection, Thee Heat, will go live on TheeHottieSauce.com at 12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST on October 19 to celebrate Hottie Sauce hitting stores. Thee Heat will feature bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers, and chicken tender plush dog toys. Become a Popeyes Rewards member before October 18 and receive exclusive information and early access to this limited edition collection.

Thee Heat, the first merchandise collection from the Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion collaboration will drop October 19 (Photo: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen)

Not to worry if fans miss the first merch drop, though — two more will come in the month of November! Fans can sign up for drop updates and notifications by clicking here,

While fans are going crazy for this collaboration, there is something to go even crazier about — giving back to the community. A six-figure donation will be made to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, an organization committed to empathy and compassion through random acts of kindness and charity.

Here’s what Megan Thee Stallion had to say about her newest venture:

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes’ commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

President of Popeyes Americas, Sami Siddiqui, also commented on the news, saying:

“Popeyes one-of-a-kind partnership with Megan Thee Stallion goes well beyond the average marketing collaboration. We are unifying two pop culture icons, and Megan’s innovative, creative, and entrepreneurial vision is at the core of everything we’re doing. For the first time ever, we are changing our famous Chicken Sandwich to add a sauce that was custom-made with and for Megan. We are launching three new lines of merchandise designed by Megan to capture her one-of-a-kind style. And, more than that, we are thrilled to welcome Megan to the Popeyes franchisee family and look forward to working closely with her over many years as she begins her journey as a restaurateur.”

Finally, what would this collaboration be without an ad featuring Megan’s style, love of anime, and of course her French Bulldog 4oe? A Western-inspired commercial showcases Megan’s alter ego, Tina Snow, as a bandit who steals Megan’s Hottie Sauce, leaving Thee Stallion to chase her from her hometown of Houston to Popeye’s hometown of New Orleans. Take a look here!