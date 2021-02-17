Postal services disrupted across Louisiana after winter storm

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Mail services have been impacted and carriers are experiencing delivery delays after a major winter storm.

Over 30 parishes in Louisiana will experience delays with mail delivery from USPS.

USPS is expecting the services to be restored by 10 a.m. on Thursday, however, another winter storm may impact services further in the northern parishes.

Lafayette resident Tatiana Joseph said she has been waiting for a package to be delivered since Sunday. She said the winter storm played a role in the delay. “It’s supposed to be in route, but other than that, I guess that’s part of the delay,” she said.

Other services have been impacted such as the cancelation of hundreds of flights and the delay of COVID-19 vaccine shipments.

You can track packages here:

USPS: https://www.usps.com/manage/

FedEx: https://www.fedex.com/en-us/home.html

UPS: https://www.ups.com/track?loc=en_US&requester=ST/