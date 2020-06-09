Opelousas police officer turns himself in following State Police investigation

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an Opelousas police officer has turned himself in following allegations that he assaulted a person in October 2019.

The incident, which occurred at Opelousas General, was turned over for investigation by State Police Troop I. The State Police report has since been turned over to the district attorney’s office, Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said.

The officer has been identified by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office as 49-year-old Tyron Andrepont. According to the SLPSO, the officer is facing five counts of malfeasance. His bond has been set at $25,000.

This is a developing story.