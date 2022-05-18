BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to one source, McDonald’s is among Louisiana’s Top Five favorite fast food restaurants, and representatives from the beloved Golden Arches franchise says customers should expect a temporary addition to the dessert menu later this month.

McDonalds will be tempting fast foodies with a new McFlurry beginning May 25.

The new item is called a Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry; it includes vanilla soft serve ice cream, chocolate-covered pretzel pieces, and it’s topped with a caramel swirl.

This temporary addition to McDonald’s menu was preceded by another new menu option, glazed pull-apart donuts, which made their arrival in early May.