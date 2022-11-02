SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – UNO is the name of the game for a Shreveport woman who created a nonprofit that will honor a member of her family’s legacy and simultaneously help area youth this weekend.

When neck surgery prevented Nomie Wallace from doing her job as a healthcare facilities inspector, she thought of someone who had always inspired her to succeed and decided to do something she’d been dreaming about for decades.

“I’m named after my grandma,” Wallace said. “She was a school teacher, and she passed away in 2015. She taught GED programs, and the organization I’ve created is a tribute to her.”

The full name of the organization Wallace created is National Organization of Motivation and Incentives through Education for Youth or NOMIE

“Nomie is her name and my name, but NOMIE also describes how she affected children and young people,” Wallace said.

Nomie Wallace of NOMIE for Youth. Photo submitted by NOMIE for Youth.

NOMIE for Youth, a non-profit youth development organization, will hold its Second Annual UNO Tournament from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, for children ages of 8-16 at Billerry Recreation Center, 1902 Alabama Avenue in Shreveport. There will be food, fun, a bounce house, a 360-degree photo booth & a grand prize winner.

“We were incorporated in February of 2020,” Wallace said. “Our first year of trying to support the community, we adopted Queensborough Elementary School. We did a fundraiser for their special education department. During our second year, we partnered with SPAR. Most recently, we partnered with Shreve Memorial Library.

NOMIE for Youth provides services that mitigate factors impacting youth delinquency and offers fundamental life skills workshops, many of which are held at Shreve Memorial Library.

Wallace says the special thing about NOMIE for Youth’s program is that they put lessons through an instructional design company that is an active type of learning.

“The kids are provided engagement,” Wallace said. “At the beginning of each course, we get an idea of what they know about each subject. We get to see them learning in real-time.”

Once you’re registered, NOMIE for Youth will get in contact. No more than twelve students are allowed in each workshop, and it is typically to have five blocks being taught simultaneously.

There is no charge for the event.

Workshop themes include:

Building self-confidence

Personal responsibility

Critical thinking skills

Peace-building & conflict resolution

Social etiquette

To sign up for a workshop or Saturday’s UNO tournament, go to www.g2nomie.org or call Nomie Wallace at 318-210-7875.