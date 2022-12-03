NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The City Council of New Orleans has adopted a $1.4 billion budget for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year.

After weeks of deliberation, councilmembers finalized the budget Thursday (Dec. 1).

The budget includes funding for a new power substation for the Sewage and Water Board and for the NOPD crime lab, plus money for catch basin cleaning and blight remediation.

With a priority on public safety, a key component of the budget is funding for the NOPD to retain and recruit more officers, with a goal of increasing the force in the next six months. The current number of officers is 965 and the city’s goal is to add 20% more– roughly 200 additional officers.

“The approval of our $1.4 billion budget validates the vision of a safer, cleaner and more prosperous New Orleans,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“Through collaboration with the City Council, and listening to the hundreds of residents at our public budget meetings, we were able to produce a budget that is fiscally responsible, equitable and will fund the critical issues that will strengthen our City for generations to come.”