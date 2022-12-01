CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Dr. Cimenga Tshibaka, a new general surgeon at Ouachita County Medical Center, spoke about his time in South Arkansas at the Camden Lions Club’s meeting on November 30, 2022. Dr. Cimenga was introduced by Joe Michael Givens, corporate compliance officer for OCMC.

Givens said, “Back in the spring we wanted to open our basic lines of business…We knew general surgery was an issue. Dr. Mark Shina retired due to health reasons. Dr. Arnold moved to another town in the Delta region.”

Tshibaka spoke some about his background. He said a large reason he came to South Arkansas is because his wife, Victory Tshibaka, enjoys the warmer climate more than the climate in their then-home of Pennsylvania.

He said, “I am boarded (certified) in general surgery, but fellowship trained, I like to say, in thoracic and vascular surgery. I don’t hold board certification in thoracic and vascular surgery, but I’m classically trained in thoracic and vascular surgery.”

Tshibaka said he is training his staff in a variety of procedures to ease the burden of patients having to drive to Little Rock. Being a man of faith, Tshibaka says he feels that God called him to Camden.