New software development center coming to downtown Baton Rouge; creating 150 new jobs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new software development center will be coming to downtown Baton Rouge, according to an announcement made by Governor John Bel Edwards.

The new center is expected to create 150 direct new jobs and 166 new indirect jobs.

Rural Sourcing is pleased to announce our expansion into Baton Rouge, LA and Buffalo, NY – bringing our total number of centers to 10! Each new center will create 150 software development jobs. @LEDLouisiana @EmpireStateDev https://t.co/LCphrMcTfY pic.twitter.com/S6lirWYhPd — Rural Sourcing (@RuralSourcing) November 10, 2021

Read Gov. Edwards’ full announcement below:

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Rural Sourcing CEO Monty Hamilton announced the company will establish a new software development center in downtown Baton Rouge that will create 150 direct new jobs with average salaries of $75,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 166 new indirect jobs, for a total of 316 new jobs in Louisiana’s Capital Region.

Atlanta-based Rural Sourcing provides its clients easy access to multidisciplinary teams of software experts to build, deploy and optimize critical software applications. The company offers a variety of digital engineering services, including application development, data analytics, cloud migration, application security, and more. For its new Baton Rouge center, the company will hire for positions in full stack development, or roles that work on both front- and back-end website development.

“On behalf of Louisiana, I welcome Rural Sourcing to our state and to Baton Rouge,” Gov. Edwards said. “As we work to strengthen and diversify our economy, I am proud that digital media and software development companies continue to find a home in Louisiana. Our highly skilled workforce, competitive resources and welcoming business climate will ensure that Rural Sourcing can hit the ground running on day one.”

Established in 2009, Rural Sourcing provides information technology services for a wide variety of well-known clients. The company specializes in establishing operations and employing residents in middle-American cities.

“We chose Louisiana, and specifically Baton Rouge, because of its broad and diverse talent pool and more than 50,000 graduating students in the region,” Hamilton said. “The focus and investment in STEM education at the middle and high school levels, as well as the state’s overall investment in software development talent, make it a great location for us. The demand for our ‘Scrum-as-a-Service’ delivery model continues to grow among our Fortune 500 clients as well as for fast moving digital platform companies. Our plans are to create and fill 150 software engineering jobs in Louisiana to help meet this strong market need.”

In addition to the Baton Rouge software development center, the company operates offices in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Augusta, Georgia; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Madison, Wisconsin; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Mobile, Alabama, and Oklahoma City.

“Baton Rouge is excited to welcome Rural Sourcing to our community; this expansion project will bring quality job opportunities for our residents, and contribute to the economic growth we are seeing in our city and parish,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “We have incredible talent in all of our parish’s higher education institutions, and we are building our technology sector to provide more opportunities to retain our young professionals after graduation.”

To secure Rural Sourcing’s development center in Baton Rouge, the State of Louisiana provided the company with a competitive incentive package, which includes the services of LED FastStart, ranked the No. 1 workforce development program in the nation for the past 12 years. Additionally, the company is receiving an award from the Louisiana’s Digital Media and Software Development program.

“Growing the software sector in the region and increasing the availability of quality tech jobs will help supercharge regional employment growth long term,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “Rural Sourcing’s decision to bring 150 high-paying, quality software jobs to downtown Baton Rouge underscores that our region is poised not only to compete in the knowledge economy, but to win. Our team looks forward to continuing to support Rural Sourcing as it becomes part of the broader Baton Rouge community.”

Rural Sourcing will begin hiring for its Baton Rouge software development center immediately. To keep up-to-date with career opportunities at Rural Sourcing in Baton Rouge, click here.