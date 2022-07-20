BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the LSU community who “love that chicken” from Popeyes will have easy access to their favorite fried chicken joint later this year.

LSU announced Tuesday (July 19) that the university and its on-campus dining service, Chartwells Higher Education, are partnering to unveil the very first Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on its Baton Rouge campus.

The location will even be the first Popeyes to grace any campus within the Southeastern Conference.

The new location will be added to LSU’s five residential dining hall, and the university says students will be able to use all forms of payment, including TigerCASH, and Paw Points, a declining balance included in their LSU Dining meal plans. Credit card, cash, etc., will also be accepted.

Popeyes is among America’s top favorite fried chicken joints, and the proof of its popularity can be found in its earnings, which reportedly amounted to 4.587 billion in a recent estimate.

So, it’s no wonder that LSU students have been requesting an on-campus Popeyes for quite some time.

In this regard, Margot Hsu Carroll, Assistant Vice President for Auxiliary Services at LSU, said, “Popeyes has been one of the most requested restaurants by our students here at LSU. We are excited to welcome one of Louisiana’s largest restaurant chains to campus and add another dining option for our students on campus.”

The 50 year old chain is one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants and boasts over 3,600 locations in the U.S.

The very first location served customers in the New Orleans suburb of Arabi under the name, ‘Chicken on the Run.’