NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is known for its history, culture, food, music and so much more.

Fashion is another unique part of New Orleans culture. People like Molly Stalter who has a passion for design and sells women’s clothing and jewelry online said she has always loved fashion.

Stalter said she wanted to create something unique for women across the U.S.

One idea during the start of the pandemic is what launched Stalter’s dream to be an entrepreneur.

“I would always get frustrated or packing for trips, or trying to pick an outfit for a weekend because like my brother my boyfriend can throw a pair of trousers and a top and be set, and re-wear that, but girls, we always want options,” said Stalter.

That is why the first design Molly created was a “skress“, also known as a skirt that can be worn as a dress.

Stalter said the skirt/ dress is designed to be worn in multiple ways.

She said she never expected to see herself with her own private clothing label at 25 years old.

“I worked in events, which I loved, but I always as a little girl had a passion for design just never pursued that, so it’s really cool to see that, it’s not even what I graduated in college for and I get to do my dream.”

A local business called Privy Label is what helped Stalter get started on the process of living out her dreams.

Jessica Osborn, the founder of Privy Label said she helps people across the U.S with creating their own clothing line.

Osborn said she loves helping people’s dreams come true.

“It’s really energizing to see the inspiration that each new entrepreneur comes to you with. This is my baby, this is my idea, I have been thinking about this for a really long time, them putting their trust in me to help them bring that to life really energizes me,” said Osborn.

Osborn said she has helped people who with no experience, like Stalter who needed some hands-on support, and people with a lot of experience who need help with just certain things like hiring an artist.

When an entrepreneur goes to Jessica for help she said she always asks them what their price point will be first.

She also said she asks her clients what will make their product different from the rest.

“What’s going to make your swimsuits different from all the other eco-friendly swimsuits out there.”

Osborn said another thing to get a clothing business started is to do a lot of research beforehand.

“If you want to make a high-end product that lasts a long time and be something that people love in the closets for a long time this is the place for you,” said Jessica Osborn.