WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the Foodbank of Northeast Louisiana announced the winners of the 2022 Christmas Cheer Jingle Drive. The following schools below are this year’s winners.
1st: Neville High School – $3.39 raised per student
2nd: Briarfield Academy – $1.92 raised per student
3rd: West Ridge Middle – $1.37 raised per student
The total raised for this year was almost $7,266.68. The Food Bank’s Christmas Cheer school food drive involves local schools supporting the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana during the holiday season.
- Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
- Michelle Obama explains how she convinced daughters to not get inked
- Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed, panel finds
- ‘Do Not Drive’: Chrysler, Dodge owners urged to repair vehicles following another airbag-related fatality
- NELA Foodbank announces winners for 2022 Christmas Cheer Jingle Drive