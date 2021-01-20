Neighborhood relives horrific overnight shooting that killed an Opelousas teen

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- An Opelousas shooting claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy early Wednesday morning.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says he was shot in the 200 block of Gulino Street.

Multiple gunshots woke up the neighborhood around 1:30 a.m., and one man said he even had to duck for cover, as a stray bullet came flying through his bedroom window.

“I came back in the house, laid my head down on the pillow, and all of a sudden, I hear, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow.’ It was five shots,” Carolyn Thierry, who lives nearby, said.

The shots rang out through many residents’ homes on Gulino Street.

“I said, ‘Anthony, did you hear the gunshots?’ He said, ‘Mama, I thought it was fire crackers.’ I said, ‘Boy, no. That was some guns,'” she added.

She says the gunfire came from inside a mobile home subdivision in the back of the street.

“I came looked out the window, and all I could see was the cops by the trailer. I don’t know if they were looking at gunshots, holes, or what,” the resident said. “There was a scene around the trashcan, around the house, but I didn’t see nothing. I thought if anybody had got shot or something, it was a drive-by shooting.”

Near the scene of the crime, one man says he ducked for cover in his home after a bullet came hurling straight through his bedroom window.

Less than five minutes after the shooting erupted, residents heard the sound of tires screeching against the pavement as a vehicle sped away.

“Right after that, I heard a car come down. I don’t know if they picked up somebody or not, but they turned around and then they went back fast. So that’s how I knew something had happened. What had happened? I didn’t know,” Thierry told News Ten.

It wasn’t until later that morning that residents learned a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed right outside their homes.

“He got shot and then in the back. Oh my god,” the woman recalled.

Officials say after the boy was shot, he was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the teen’s death to call crime stoppers or visit stlandrycrimestoppers.com.