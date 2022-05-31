MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Mid South Extrusion announced their $4.9 million investment to add a 12th production line at its manufacturing facility in Monroe, La. The company will retain 170 jobs and create eight direct new jobs, and LED estimates the project will result in 16 indirect jobs. In total, 24 new jobs will come to Ouachita Parish.

I applaud Mid South’s investment in the growth of its team and its facility, which will increase economic activity in the Northeast Region of the state. Mid South’s role in the food packaging supply chain illustrates the importance of Louisiana’s contribution in this sector. Food production remains critical in the United States and beyond, and it is reliant on packaging. This investment contributes to these important national and global interests. Governor John Bel Edwards