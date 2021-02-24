McDonald’s debuts new menu item — three times over

A McDonald’s sign is seen above the fast food restaurant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

(NEXSTAR) — There’s something new on McDonald’s menu, and it’s joining the growing trend of spotlighting chicken.

Starting Wednesday, McDonald’s is offering three new chicken sandwiches nationwide — all at once.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is “for those who want to keep things simple,” the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is “for those craving some heat” and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich is “for those looking for a little extra somethin’ in the toppings department.”

McDonald’s new Crispy, Spicy or Deluxe Chicken Sandwiches. (Credit: McDonalds)

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said in a media statement. “We’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

The new sandwiches, all featuring a crispy all-white meat fillet, will join the so-called fried chicken sandwich wars, waged by fast-food titans such as Popeyes, Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A and KFC.