BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Mayor of Baker took to social media on Wednesday morning to urge the public to attend an upcoming job fair.

Mayor Waites

Mayor Darnell Waites said the event is scheduled to take place Thursday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Baker City Hall’s (3325 Groom Road) auditorium.

He added that as many as 40 vendors who are looking to hire employees will be on site and that some companies will even hire people on the spot.

In his Facebook video, Mayor Waites explained what the city is aiming to accomplish by means of the job fair, saying, “The goal is to have about 300 people come through here tomorrow and fill out applications and get information from the list. You can go to the website and the list will be there.”

Click here to access the referenced website.

The mayor emphasized the fact that the event is not limited to residents of Baker.

He explained that anyone from local parishes can attend, saying, “We’re not making any money from this, this is to help the communities. I don’t care if you’re from Livingston Parish, West Feliciana Parish… if you’re looking for employment through the summer, now is the time to do that. Make sure you bring copies of your resume and make sure you get here early. Parking will be tight.”

Companies that are expected to be on site are listed below: