Lyft passenger presented with new car after driver’s TikTok post goes viral

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man’s chance encounter with a Lyft driver whose appreciation for his positive attitude and work ethic turned into a viral campaign now has his first car.

Edward Hays usually walks six miles to work every day, but rain forced him to catch a Lyft ride back in November. On the way, he shared his story with driver David Daniels, who went on to post about it on TikTok.

“The things that I was complaining about seemed so small, he was walking ten, eleven miles a day and working the night shift at a gas station and couldn’t be happier to do it,” Daniels explained. “It was just encouraging to me.”

His post, which included an appeal to raise money to buy Hays a car of his own, went viral.

More than $6,000 was raised to pay for the car and on Monday, Hays was presented with Mercury Grand Marquis.

“I just needed a ride to work, but to see how, where it came from and to actually even have somebody even listening. I’m just thankful for that,” said Hays.



SBC Autos in Bossier City helped him get the car. Hays says he is looking forward to being able to give back and help others, now that he has his own transportation.