KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Are you looking for a job? Do you want to serve your community? If so, there may be an opportunity for you.

The Louisiana State Police Department is recruiting troopers across the state. If you live in New Orleans or the surrounding area there will be a recruiting event for prospective employees on Tuesday. On August 23, LSP Troop B will host an open house in Kenner from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m at 2101 on I-10 Service Road.

Anyone interested in joining the team will have the opportunity to tour the facility and speak with recruiters about career opportunities. The open house is meant to provide residents with information and the benefits of joining the department.

According to LSP, cadets that join will get an entrance rate of $46,610.00 annually, $49,448.55 upon successful completion of the Field Training Officer Program, and $50,932.01 after one year. The Louisiana State Police Department also offers a retirement package for its employees based on maximum salary, age, and the number of years of service.

Anyone interested in learning more about job opportunities at LSP can visit www.lsp.org/recruit.html. In order to become a trooper, you must take an entrance exam, written test, physical condition assessment, go through an oral interview, and conduct a drug test to get offered a position.

The application deadline for new applicants entering the hiring process will be on October 17. The cadet class 102 is expected to start in mid-February 2023.