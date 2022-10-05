BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) says taxpayers in the state have until Thursday, Oct. 6 to claim income tax refunds before they head to the Unclaimed Property fund.

The department said it sent letters in August notifying Louisianans of unclaimed property to 20,400 taxpayers. However, only 4,000 have responded to claim their money. If the $9.5 million is not claimed by tomorrow, then it will go to the Unclaimed Property fund.

Anyone who has received a letter but has yet to respond is instructed to fill in and return a voucher, according to LDR. The department said if refunds are not claimed by Thursday and remain the property of the taxpayer, then they can still be claimed from the Unclaimed Property Division.

For more on unclaimed property in Louisiana, click here.