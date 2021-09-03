Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport resumes limited flights

TSA at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Is Ready for Escalating Passenger Volumes Remember These Travel Tips as You Prepare to Fly Once Again

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In Mayor Cantrell’s press conference on Thursday in relation to Hurricane Ida recovery, government officials mentioned MSY airport has resumed air service.

Starting Thursday, September 2, Delta Airlines resumed some limited air service. Delta’s service restart currently includes three inbound and outbound flights Thursday between New Orleans and Atlanta, which will allow for essential passenger and cargo air travel into the region.

While service has resumed, Delta encourages customers to monitor their flights using delta.com or the FlyDelta app, as well as pre-arrange lodging and ground transportation, as both currently remain limited.

For those with booked travel in or out of New Orleans, Delta has an additional travel waiver in place to provide customers the flexibility to make changes to their itineraries as needed.

As for the other airlines, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Infrastructure at the City of New Orleans, Ramsey Green said United Airlines starts tomorrow and the rest of the Airlines are expected to start flying over the weekend.