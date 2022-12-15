BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s capital region is under a severe weather threat from Tuesday (December 13) night until Wednesday afternoon and a running list of road closures and other traffic-related incidents are listed below.

Please use the list below to avoid potential danger and if at all possible, avoid driving during severe weather conditions.

The most recent traffic incidents and closures are at the top of this list:

Tuesday, 6: 38 p.m.- Crash at O’Neal Lane and Meadow Ridge Dr.

Tuesday, 6:37 p.m.- Crash in road at N. Sherwood Forest Dr./ S. Choctaw Dr.

For the latest news, weather, and traffic, follow @BRProudNews on Twitter.