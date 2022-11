18-wheeler submerged in water off of I-10 at St. James/Ascension parish line. Courtesy of Louisiana State Police

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Lanes are closed on I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line after a Tuesday afternoon single-vehicle crash.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said one lane is closed in both directions at the 189-mile marker.

An 18-wheeler is submerged in water after the accident and its driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities. Heavy traffic delays are to be expected.

Louisiana State Police troopers are working on the scene.

Courtesy of St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office