Lafayette man arrested for his alleged involvement in U.S. Capitol riots

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette man has been arrested for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2020, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vaughn Gordan was arrested Thursday and was scheduled to appear in federal court that afternoon.

Gordon told local media that he was among those rioters who stormed the Capitol and claimed he was able to wander the building for nearly two hours.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.

