BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired) is proud to announce a partnership with Combined Arms to offer comprehensive online access to veterans services. This partnership enables veterans quick and efficient online access to resources, services and benefits in the communities where they live by streamlining the connection between them and the social service agencies that can met their needs.

“We are excited about this opportunity to strengthen the means by which we can connect online in serving Louisiana’s veterans and their families,” said LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired). “Through this partnership with Combined Arms, our Department will expand our use of technology to meet veterans where they are and offer them access to a full range of services both provided by LDVA and by external organizations.”

If you are a transitioning service member, veteran or family member in Louisiana, visit www.combinedarms.us to create a profile using your Louisiana zip code to find available resources for employment support, legal aid, veterans benefit assistance, financial aid, mental and brain health resources and more. LDVA will begin the partnership by offering online access to: LDVA assistance with appeals for veterans who need to appeal a federal VA claim determination; LDVA’s Military Family Assistance Fund which offers financial assistance to eligible

veterans; and LDVA’s veteran outreach services including homelessness prevention, suicide prevention, women veterans services, Blue and Gold Star mother and families support and employment assistance. Online referrals to additional LDVA services will be added in the coming months.

Louisiana is the fifth state in the nation to partner with Combined Arms to provide a holistic approach to serving veterans. In addition to receiving online individual referrals to services provided by LDVA, veterans who create their own personal profile at www.combinedarms.us can connect with the following local organizations: Bastion Community of Resilience, Acadiana Veteran Alliance, Everywarrior, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services and NextOp, as well as 45 other national organizations. Veterans can create their online profile using their Louisiana zip code to connect to LDVA and other available veteran services resources.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Founded by veterans for veterans in Houston, TX, Combined Arms delivers innovative technology solutions that improve the quality of life for veterans and military families. Combined Arms streamlines the connection between service members, veterans, their families and the organizations that serve them. Through Combined Arms’ community resource referral system, veterans find needed resources and connect quickly and directly to service providers to get assistance to thrive professionally and personally.

For more information about Combined Arms or LDVA, visit vetaffairs.la.gov, email veteran@la.gov, call 225.219.5000 or follow LDVA on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter