UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Karl Malone, a native of Louisiana and former NBA player, donated $50,000 worth of products to Union Parish to assist in helping those affected by the tornado. The donated products will be supplied by Brookshire Grocery Company in partnership with Malone.

At 11 AM on December 17, 2022, Malone will meet the truck with the BGC leadership team to transport the products to the Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center parking lot at 116 Cox Ferry Road. Additionally, the BGC Community Kitchen will also be at the location to serve free hot lunches to the community.

“The Karl Malone family and Auto Group are devastated by the sever impact this storm has had on my Louisiana neighbors, and we immediately wanted to do everything we can to help those in need,” said Malone, “We have been out in the Union Parish community to provide assistance with the cleanup and know that so many families have a list of needs for this week and the coming months. We hope that this $50,000 donation will help many families with some of their immediate concerns. We are grateful to have a relationship with Brookshire Grocery Company who is happy to step up to help me make a difference. Our hearts and love go out to the Farmerville community.”

Founder and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Company, Brad Brookshire, expressed excitement about the opportunity to partner with Karl Malone. “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Karl Malone to give back to the Farmerville community,” said Brookshire. “We know people are in need and we are grateful for the opportunity to quickly help right in time for Christmas. We are proud to partner with Karl and we are honored to help this incredible cause.”