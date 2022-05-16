BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the most prestigious multinational technology corporations on the planet is expanding its efforts to promote equitability in education and in the job market.

On Tuesday, May 10, IBM announced plans to collaborate with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Specialisterne Foundation, and six Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) to provide free science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) career training to U.S. military veterans, neurodivergent learners worldwide, and university students from underrepresented communities in the U.S.

Xavier University of Louisiana is expected to participate in the program.

The university’s provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs, Dr. Anne McCall, said of the initiative, “Xavier is excited to partner with IBM to expand the opportunities offered to our talented students. At Xavier, we are responsible for cultivating the talents of the next generation, and cybersecurity is an industry of the future. This partnership will help our nation meet the growing need for skilled professionals in the cyberspace workforce.”

The newly formed partnerships align with IBM’s commitment to train 30 million people from across the globe by 2030.

Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President, IBM Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG issued a statement regarding the initiative, saying, “We believe that the most promising job candidates for today’s demanding careers will come from communities that may have been historically overlooked or excluded due to outdated hiring policies and old-fashioned credentialling.”

Nixon-Saintil continued, “That’s why we’re uniting the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors to cultivate STEM talent from underrepresented communities to address the world’s most critical challenges.”

Click here to learn more about SkillsBuild, IBM’s free educational program for both teenage students and adults who are seeking entry-level employment.