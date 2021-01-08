Hyundai recalls 471K more SUVs, tells owners to park outside

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo, the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen at its showroom in Seoul, South Korea. For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer can cause vehicles to catch fire. The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is adding about 471,000 SUVs to a September U.S. recall for an electrical short in a computer that could cause fires. And the company is warning owners to park the SUVs outdoors until they are repaired.

The latest recall covers certain model-year 2016 through 2018, and additional 2020 through 2021, Hyundai Tucson SUVs. The vehicles have antilock brake system computers that can malfunction internally and cause an electrical short. That can lead to a fire.

Tucsons equipped with Hyundai’s Smart Cruise Control feature are not being recalled.

Hyundai said Friday that the recall comes as part of a continuing investigation into the problem. The company said it’s aware of a dozen fires but no injuries related to the recalled vehicles.

Owners will be notified in late February to take take their SUVs to a dealer, which will replace a fuse on the computer. They can key in their vehicle identification number at http:www.hyundaiUSA.com/recalls to see if their vehicles are affected.

In September the South Korean automaker recalled about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the same problem. The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can cause a fire even if engines are off.