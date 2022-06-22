ALEXANDRIA – On April 29th, the Home Builders Association of Central Louisiana (HBACL) held its annual golf tournament at Oakwing Golf Club. RoyOMartin donated a $1000 scholarship to the HBACL for the winning collegiate team.

Representing LSUA with the winning team were Charlie Weems, Corky Yates, Frank Brame, and Derek Cantu.

Becki Hesni and Ronnie Brewer of the HBACL, and Tricia Dauzat of RoyOMartin, caught up with LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil to present the $1000 check. Dr. John Rowan, LSUA Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, and LSUA Chief of Staff Melinda F. Anderson were on hand to express their gratitude.

LSUA appreciates the continued support of RoyOMartin and HBACL and thanks LSUA Foundation member Charlie Weems and his team for bringing home the win!

(Written By: Melinda Anderson)