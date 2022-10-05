LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support.

The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has aimed to provide the highest quality of legal service, compassion and support to Louisiana since day one.

McKernan recognizes that his success is largely attributed to the support of the community. To celebrate 30 years of getting it done, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is giving away 30 $100 gift cards to Louisianans across the state throughout the month of October. Louisianans can register on the giveaway page for a chance to win.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Thank you to my family, my clients, my team, and the great state of Louisiana for helping me get it done for 30 years. Lord willing, I’ll be getting it done for another 30 years,” said McKernan.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys was originally founded as McKernan Law Firm in the early ’80s by McKernan’s father, the late Joseph “Jerry” McKernan. Inspired by his father, McKernan began working at his father’s firm in high school. In 1992, he earned his law degree from Loyola University in New Orleans. One of McKernan’s greatest joys was working alongside his father before his passing.

In 2009, McKernan took over running McKernan Law Firm, which had grown to six attorneys at the time. Today, the law firm is known as Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys and has expanded to over 200 employees, 53 attorneys and nine satellite locations.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.