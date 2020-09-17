Google receives $25M tax break from Nevada to build facility

FILE – This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Facebook, Google, YouTube and other platforms are taking unprecedented steps to protect public health as potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation spreads around the world. The companies are removing potentially dangerous misinformation promoted by politicians and others, while directing users to credible information from sources like the World Health Organization. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Google will receive more than $25 million in tax breaks after pledging an additional $600 million for a new data center in southern Nevada, state officials said.

The company previously committed $600 million to the data center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.

Google also said it would invest $600 million to build a data center at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in northern Nevada, bringing its total investment in the state to $1.8 billion, said Gov. Steve Sisolak. To date, the company has invested $300 million in the Reno facility.

Sisolak and seven members of the state Office of Economic Development board approved more than $25 million in tax breaks for the construction of the company’s Henderson data center. The facility is expected to open in 2021, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

“This is a very good deal for Nevada,” said Michael Brown, the director of the development board. “In return for the $25 million abatement that Google will receive, the company will make a $427 million impact on the economy over 20 years and generate $94 million in tax revenue over 20 years.”