ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas golfer John Daly has joined rapper Snoop Dogg and travel expert Rick Steves in their endorsement of Issue 4 on the Arkansas midterm ballot. The issue will legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

In a tweet from November 5, 2022, Daly posted a video of himself supporting the issue and giving reasons why the issue should be passed. In the video, he says, ““I know there’s been a lot of talk out there about Issue 4. I’m sure you’ve seen the ads, bottom line this is pretty simple in my opinion. Issue 4 would safely legalize cannabis here in our beautiful state of Arkansas. This has happened in 19 states, and the sky didn’t fall. Personally, I don’t feel that this is any different than buying a beer.”

John also mentioned how Issue 4 would create millions in funding and jobs in Arkansas. “A vote for Issue 4 would increase access all across our beautiful state, tripling the amount of stores and more than doubling the amount of growing facilities, creating millions of new funding for our police,” he says. “Creating thousands of good jobs – revenue for our state. The list goes on and on. So join me, John Daly, by voting for Issue 4 on Tuesday, November 8th.”

Daly is not a native Arkansan but currently resides in Dardanelle and is the owner of Lion’s Den Golf Course.