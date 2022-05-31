BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s food scene is an adventure to the senses. Walking into one of our local restaurants and getting a whiff of well-seasoned jambalaya, gumbo, and crawfish etouffee is enough to tempt the average person to order the entire menu.

But there are some locals who, as much as they want to sample their home state’s specialties, know that doing so comes with sobering consequences.

These individuals have celiac disease, and according to one source, they’re among the estimated 1 in 133 Americans who’ve been diagnosed with the illness.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes its sufferer to react poorly to the consumption of gluten, which is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye.

Essentially, when someone with celiac eats any sort of food product or drink containing gluten, it doesn’t digest normally.

Instead, it damages the villi of their small intestine and interferes with the absorption of nutrients from food.

The more a person with celiac continues to eat food with gluten, the more likely they are to suffer increasingly serious health issues such as: inflammation, extreme bloating and gas, diarrhea, constipation, rashes, migraines, fatigue, low blood count (anemia), osteoporosis, and stomach cancer.

The only way someone with celiac can avoid these symptoms is by nixing any trace of gluten from their daily diet.

So, what can a person who is surrounded by delicious (and often gluten-containing) Louisiana specialities eat when they’re in Baton Rouge?

Aside from cooking everything at home, the restaurants below offer gluten free options that may work for celiac sufferers.

**While investigating the restaurant options below, it may be helpful for individuals with celiac to emphasize to servers that their food cannot be cross-contaminated with food that contains gluten. This means that non-gluten food SHOULD NOT be prepared in the same vessel (such as a fryer) where gluten-containing food was prepared.**

Celiac isn’t fun to deal with, but exploring the variety of gluten-free menus Baton Rouge has to offer can be something of an adventure.

If you have celiac disease or have a loved one who suffers from the illness, it may be helpful to learn more about what foods have the potential to help and/or hurt the condition.

