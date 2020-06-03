Girl survives horrifying dog attack while playing outside with her family in Maurice

*WARNING: Some of the images and video footage may be disturbing to viewers.

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Ali Dudding was playing outside when she was violently attacked by a neighbor’s dog.



“There was a lot of blood. Her forehead was sliced, bites to her hand, some puncture wounds behind the ear and on the face,” the 4-year-old girl’s father, Jacob Dudding, says.



Ali and her brother were playing outside Monday afternoon right before the horrifying moment occurred.

In a security camera video, you can see the dog ran up and attack her.

Ali’s father says the attack happened so fast, Ali was not able to run away.

Jacob tells News 10 the dog grabbed the girl, pulled her to the ground, and would not let her go.



“I was walking into the door when I turned around. There was a dog running around the corner, grabbed my daughter, and started attacking her,” continues Dudding.



Jacob and his wife were eventually able to free their daughter from the dog’s grip.

He said his daughter is tough.



“She likes to be outdoors. She has four brothers. She likes to fish. She’s a very strong person,” Dudding explains.



Because of the attack, Ali required a one-hour surgery to repair her wounds.

Jacob says this should not have happened and something needs to be done.



“I think they are not contained good. Some attention needs to be brought to it. There are a lot of kids in our neighborhood. It could happen to anybody,” Dudding adds.



According to her father, Ali loves animals and hopes to be a vet one day.



“She always tells me she wants to be a pet doctor. I hope this doesn’t ruin it,” Dudding says.