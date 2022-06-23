ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A new Hyundai dealer has opened in Alexandria. The dealership located at 3220 MacArthur Drive is the newest addition to Giles Automotive Inc., a group of auto dealerships founded by Bob Giles, the 2022 TIME Dealer of the Year. The location which was formerly M & M Hyundai transitioned ownership to Giles on June 13th and will be the only Hyundai dealership in the group among Nissan, Subaru, and Volvo locations in Lafayette, LA and El Paso, TX. Giles Hyundai is now officially open for business.

Mr. Bob Giles, commented, “We are going to work hard to make this Hyundai location a fantastic addition CENLA. Though we are currently in the original facility, we look forward to building a brand new Giles Hyundai facility in the near future, bringing jobs to the city of Alexandria and an updated location for customers to receive a comfortable and modern experience whether it be for vehicle purchasing, maintenance, service, or just stopping by because we always want you to feel like part of the family at Giles.”

Giles Auto Group dedicates themselves to excellent customer service and business practices as well as community support and involvement. This dedication earned Mr. Giles this year’s TIME Dealer of the Year award and more than one of the Giles locations are J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence Award winners. The group also started their own philanthropic campaign called Giles Gives Back many years ago. The goal of Giles Gives Back is to support those in need within the community and encourage others to do the same in order to help their local community flourish. Giles Hyundai is determined to bring the same work ethic and outreach effort made in Lafayette and El Paso to Alexandria and the surrounding CENLA communities.

To learn more about the charitable organizations helped by Giles Automotive through Giles Gives back please go to www.gilesgivesback.com.

For more information about the dealership opening contact Abby Alldredge at 214-484-3705 or abby@tmg2020.com