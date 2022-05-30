BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the past few years, some of the nation’s leading organizations have become targets of various cyber attacks such as ransomware, data leakage and phishing attempts.

According to Security Magazine, ransomware attacks rose by 92.7% in 2021 compared to 2020 levels, with 1,389 reported attacks in 2020 and 2,690 in 2021.

But the federal government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is fighting back by collaborating with industry to fortify security measures and create more resilient infrastructure.

Next weekend, CISA representatives will be working with Baton Rouge-based businesses and employees during a free training event on June 4.

The training is a part of Red Stick Ready Day at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Participants will enjoy a CISA Essentials Briefing that will teach them to reduce their organization’s cyber risks.

It will take place from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., and those who wish to register to attend the event can click here to do so.