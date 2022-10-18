LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday.

A fire at the Taqueria El Dollar #1 taco truck happened just after midnight in the 1900 block of West University Avenue.

Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said an investigation has determined that a grease fire ignited inside the truck after a pot of oil was left on the stove top where the burner had not been turned off.

He said the food truck closed around 10 p.m. Sunday and the owners indicated everything was operating properly before the employees left around 10:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Trahan said the truck sustained heavy damage.