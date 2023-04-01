(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday after receiving inpatient treatment for depression since February.

Fetterman is scheduled to return to the Senate on April 17, according to a person with knowledge of the plans. With the Senate in recess, Fetterman has returned to his home in Braddock to spend time with his family.

Fetterman’s office acknowledged the work of his team led by Dr. David Williamson, Neuropsychiatry Chief and Medical Director.

“I am so happy to be home. I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs,” said Senator Fetterman. “I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life. I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn’t about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help.”

During his treatment, Fetterman’s staff has shared pictures of the Senator receiving in-person briefings from his Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson, while Fetterman’s wife Gisele shared family pictures from the hospital on social media.

The February hospitalization was Fetterman’s second this year after experiencing lightheadedness days in January.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022 days before the Democratic primary and underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. Fetterman has said the stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

Fetterman’s doctor acknowledged in October that Fetterman continued to “exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty” but that he was recovering well from the near-fatal stroke.

Fetterman was sworn into the U.S. Senate on Jan. 2 after defeating Republican Mehmet Oz with more than 51% of the vote. Fetterman’s victory helped Democrats retain control of the Senate.

In the Senate Fetterman serves on the Committees on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Environment & Public Works.

He also serves on the Joint Economic Committee and the Special Committee on Aging.