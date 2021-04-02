FEMA: Approximately 1,000 housing units still needed after 2020 storms in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Hurricanes Laura and Delta gave Louisiana a double whammy in 2020. It’s been several months since the storms, and there are still people in need of housing. FEMA says approximately 1,000 housing units are still needed.

“We’re looking for opportunities to move people into safe, sanitary, and functional housing within the parishes they want to be in,” said FEMA’s Manny Broussard.

The hurricanes destroyed or damaged thousands of homes, making them unlivable. FEMA says many storm survivors have moved away, live in hotels, or live with family. FEMA is looking for help from property owners who can provide housing to storm survivors.

“It’s a win-win for them. It’s certainly essential for the survivors who are looking for an opportunity to be with their families in safe housing,” said Broussard.

Broussard says FEMA is having a challenge with bringing in the traditional travel trailers and mobile homes to help with housing because of the availability of suitable property, as well as floodplain restrictions and requirements.

FEMA says the parishes in need of housing are Acadia, Grant, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Allen, Rapides, and Vernon. They want property owners who have multi-family homes, duplexes, apartments, and mobile home parks to reach out.

“They have an opportunity to help their neighbors who have been impacted by the storms, and at the same time to know their leases are going to be long term leases with the agency. The agency will be providing compensation for that rental property for approximately 18 months,” said Broussard.

If you would like to help, email the following organizations: