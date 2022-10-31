PINE BLUFF, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)

FBT Bank and Mortgage and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded Home Again Pine Bluff with $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds.

Representatives from FBT Bank and Mortgage and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds to Home Again Pine Bluff. (Photo: Business Wire)

The award, which includes a 3:1 match of funds from FHLB Dallas, was celebrated during a ceremonial check presentation today at one of the nonprofit’s rehabbed homes in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Home Again Pine Bluff rebuilds and remodels homes for low-income families. It also provides educational resources employment assistance.

“We’re very thankful for this critical funding from FBT Bank and Mortgage and FHLB Dallas to continue our mission of transforming lives” said Matt Mosler, executive director of Home Again Pine Bluff.

The nonprofit will use the funds to continue its programs, which include matching clients with financial mentors, providing resources for employment and more.

“This partnership with FHLB Dallas allows FBT Bank and Mortgage the opportunity to assist Home Again Pine Bluff to continue pulling those it serves out of poverty and into self-sufficiency,” said Daniel Pledger, vice president of FBT Bank and Mortgage.

In 2022, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $158,985 for an impact of $558,985 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas

“The matching-grant nature of the PGP makes for an impactful partnership with our members, including FBT Bank and Mortgage, to help further the important causes of community-based organizations such as Home Again Pine Bluff,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.

See the complete list of the 2022 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2022 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About FBT Bank & Mortgage

FBT Bank and Mortgage is a full-service bank established in 1931. Now operating in five locations, FBT Bank and Mortgage is focused on the communities it serves, offering state-of-the-art products and services while delivering personalized attention to customers. To learn more, go to fbtbank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $77.7 billion as of June 30, 2022, serves approximately 800 members and associated institutions across our five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. FHLB Dallas provides financial products and services including advances (loans to members) and grant programs for affordable housing and economic development. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.