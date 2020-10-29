ExxonMobil slashing almost 2,000 jobs in U.S.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 13: A sign advertises an Exxon gas station as the cost of southern California gas continues marching towards the five dollar a gallon mark on June 13, 2008 in West Hollywood, California. Exxon Mobil Corporation, parent of Esso, Mobil and ExxonMobil, has announced that it is getting out of the retail gasoline business, following the lead of other major oil companies selling stations to gasoline distributors. Gas stations will continue using the Exxon and Mobile names though. About 75 percent of the roughly 12,000 Exxon Mobil stations in the U.S. are already owned by branded distributors who buy from Exxon Mobile gas and pay to use the brand’s names. Exxon, the world’s biggest publicly traded oil company, sells about 14 billion gallons of gas at its branded stations each year in the U.S. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

IRVING, Texas (BRPROUD) – ExxonMobil is cutting jobs and the United States is affected by this decision.

Specifically, workers in Houston, Texas are going to take a big hit during these cuts.

In total, Exxon expects to get rid of around 1,900 employees.

ExxonMobil released this statement about the decision: