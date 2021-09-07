Exxon Mobil donates 11,000 gallons of gasoline to Baton Rouge healthcare workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Exxon Mobil and Lard Oil is donating 11,000 gallons of gasoline to Baton Rouge healthcare workers amid the current gas shortage due to Hurricane Ida.

Exxon will set up a tanker at the Baton Rouge Clinic, Ochsner and Our Lady of the Lake.

On Monday they visited Ochsner on O’Neal.

“We recognize that some of the station are out of fuel recently. But we do know our terminal here in Baton Rouge we have been open for business right up to the hurricane, closed for a few hours and we opened up again. We are trying to get fuel for our customers,” said Dave Oldreiev, Exxon Mobil refinery manager.

Oldreiev wants to make sure healthcare heroes are not late to saving lives due to long lines at the gas stations.

Gracie Stevens is part of Ochsner team A, she’s been at the hospital overnight for days during Hurricane Ida. Steven says she is grateful that she doesn’t have to search for a station with gas after a long shift.

“It feels great. Definitely waiting in all those lines, when I leave work I check every gas station on my way home and there’s just lines wrapped around the building,” she said. “To be able to do it while I’m at work and be able to get back to work right after is great,”

Each hospital will manage how many gallons of gas an employee is allowed to received.

Ochsner is offering up to gallons for a vehicle.

“we’re getting more thank you’s than we deserve, the real thank you’s belong to the medical care community. We been at this for a week, they’ve been at this for more than 18 months,” said Johny Milazzo, President, Lard Oil.

Baton Rouge healthcare workers are to contact their employer about when a tanker is available.

Exxon Mobil will return to Ochner O’neal Tuesday morning.