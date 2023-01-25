LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– American author Ernest J. Gaines is honored for his legacy, contribution to literature, and being a voice for African American experiences in the south. The U.S. Postal Service held a ceremony unveiling Gaines featured on this year’s Black Heritage Stamp.

Ernest J. Gaines was an African American author known for some of his literary work such as “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “A Lesson Before Dying”.

David Walton with U.S.P.S said Gaines’ contribution to literature is instrumental.

“Today we’re honoring Ernest Gaines on our forty-sixth annual black heritage stamp series. it’s a big honor to be feature on a stamp and we’re just so privileged to be able to be featuring him,” Walton said. “He’s just such an instrumental voice in the African American community’s far as literature.”

As the 46th honoree for the U.S.P.S. postal service black heritage stamp series, today’s first day-of issue ceremony is open to the public.

Lena Foster, a student at UL said it’s an honor to hear about the things Gaines accomplished.

“Actually, coming to the event and hearing how he’s also contributed to so many other like great scholars, out of state scholars,” Foster said. “It’s just amazing to hear.”

The Ernest J. Gaines black heritage stamp is being issued as a forever stamp and will be equal in value to the current first-class mail one ounce price.

Donald Moak, Governor of the U.S. Postal Service was the official dedicator of the stamp and said the dedication was special.

“So, I think it’s a very special moment and it’s great that this dedication was held right here with n an hour where Dr. Gaines grew up,” Moak said.