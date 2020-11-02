Election Day 2020: More than 25 deals and freebies from Krispy Kreme, Planet Fitness, Uber and more

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free Original Glazed doughnut to all customers on Tuesday. (Krispy Kreme)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) — Voting this year could get you some perks. Restaurants and brands across the country are offering deals and incentives to encourage every American to fill out their ballot. We rounded up some of the best deals and freebies, thanks to RetailMeNot, for Election Day 2020.

It also happens to be National Sandwich Day, which means double the perks.

BeenVerified is a public data company that puts the power of information into the hands of customers. From November 1 through November 3, they are offering 25% off their people search platform which provides voters a resource to better understand their politicians and educate them on the information available for everyone running.

In anticipation of late viewership on Election Day, Boston Market is treating voters with one free slider from 9 p.m. to close at all locations nationwide on November 3, no purchase necessary. This includes slider options such as their popular Chicken Cheddar, Turkey Cheddar, Chicken Chipotle and BBQ Meatloaf.

Care.com has partnered with Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) to offer free childcare, so parents can vote safely and stress-free. From now until Election Day, parents can visit this landing page to reserve a four-hour spot for their children at one of the participating locations.

Poll workers get a free meal Tuesday at CAVA and Zoe’s Kitchen locations with proof of badge in-person. One per person. Value of up to $15.

At Chili’s locations nationwide, you can get a $5 Presidente Margarita from now through Nov. 3. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders. You can also pick up an “I Voted” sticker, considering most polling locations have decided against them due to the coronavirus.

The salad restaurant Chopt Creative Salad Co. is offering a free meal to poll workers on Election Day. All you have to do is show proof that you’re an election worker in the form of a badge, pin or email confirmation. The offer is good for one free in-store entree, up to a $15 value.

From Nov. 3-4, buy a sandwich or panini at Corner Bakery Café and get a second one free at participating locations, which are listed at www.cornerbakerycafe.com/offers.

The on-demand delivery app DoorDash, will have free delivery on all orders with a $15 minimum placed on Election Day with promo code VOTE. For DashPass subscribers that already have zero delivery fees on orders over $12, DoorDash is providing 10% off orders with code DPVOTE. The codes should be entered at checkout.

Enlightened, the ice cream store, is giving customers a coupon for free ice cream to anyone who mentions the word “vote” and tags @eatenlightened on their Instagram stories on Nov. 3. They will also randomly select one person to win the grand prize — a year’s worth of free Enlightened desserts.

Loyalty members at Firehouse Subs get double points on Tuesday when they order a medium or large Hook & Ladder sub.

Grubhub is partnering with big chain restaurants like Burger King, Red Lobster, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang’s and BurgerFi to help voters stay fed and hydrated. They’re offering free delivery and discounts with select restaurants.

Free delivery on 7-Eleven and BurgerFi orders of $15 or more.

and orders of $15 or more. $3 off Burger King orders of $18 or more.

orders of $18 or more. $10 off California Pizza Kitchen orders of $30 or more.

orders of $30 or more. $5 off Pret A Manger orders $15 or mroe.

orders $15 or mroe. $5 off Wow Bao orders of $20 or more.

orders of $20 or more. Free delivery on orders at Red Lobster of $25 or more.

To help you get to the polls, Hertz is offering a “Drive the Vote” promo, which includes one free day when you pick up your car on either November 2 or November 3. You’ll have to complete at least a two-day rental from participating neighborhood locations to use this promo. Just use the code 210350 when reserving your car.

Get $2 off any regular sub through Nov. 6 at Jersey Mike’s Subs, with app orders and code SANDDAY2OFF.

Freaky Fast Rewards members at Jimmy John’s get 50% off any 8-inch sandwich Tuesday. The chain also has an ongoing deal through Nov. 8. Buy one 8-inch or 16-inch sandwich and get 50% off the lowest priced sandwich with code SAVEON2.

Participating Krispy Kreme shops will be giving away free Original Glazed doughnuts on Election Day. You don’t have to make a purchase or show a sticker. In fact, the shops will be handing out “I Voted” stickers to those who voted by mail and didn’t get one.

Lyft has been offering voters affordable access to the polls for a few years via their “Ride to Vote” initiative. On Election Day, Lyft is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox. Use the code 2020VOTE when you request a ride.

When you join the free McAlister’s Rewards loyalty program and download their app, you’ll find a buy one, get one free sandwich coupon added to your account on Nov. 3. The reward may be redeemed through Nov. 17.

From Nov. 3-9, participating McDonald’s locations nationwide will give away their new Apple Fritters, Blueberry Muffins and Cinnamon Rolls for free with the purchase of a McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee on the McDonald’s app.

Pizza innovator Pieology is celebrating everyone who votes in this upcoming election with a new national “You Vote, You Pie” Reward that celebrates individuality and freedom. From Nov. 1-3, locations across the U.S. will be offering an Election Day 2020 Bundle deal: two 11-inch ‘Create Your Own’ pizzas and a shareable dessert for $20.20.

Anyone who votes is invited to come in for a free workout and HydroMassage at Planet Fitness anytime from Election Day through Nov. 8.

Poll workers get a free sandwich at Shake Shack, including the Shackburger and the Chick’n Shack from Sunday through Election Day with proof of badge. The offer is only valid for “in-shack” ordering.

Get half-price cheeseburgers at Sonic Drive-In from 5 p.m. until close Tuesday, as part of Sonic’s weekly family night.

For a limited time, get a free footlong at Subway when you purchase two in the app or on the website at participating locations. According to the website, the discount “shows in cart if a shop is participating.”

Get 50% off round-trip rides to and from the polls with Uber (up to $7 each trip). That includes their bikes and scooters.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill has a buy-one-get-one free pizza coupon code available via email. Just visit www.unos.com/pizzavote to sign-up. The offer is valid for dine-in or takeout at participating locations through Election Day.

Starting Tuesday, Wawa kicks off “Free Coffee Tuesdays,” which will be held every Tuesday in November and December for Wawa Rewards members. New members need to register by 8 p.m. Tuesday to get this deal. The free drink is for self-serve hot beverages up to 24 ounces.

Through Nov. 8, get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich at Wendy’s with any purchase and an offer in its app. The sandwich usually costs $4.99.