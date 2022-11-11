EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This year, the El Dorado, Ark., Christmas parade theme is “Scooby-Dooby Doo: Merry Christmas to You” and is set for December 1, 2022, at 7 PM. The parade is sponsored by many local businesses and companies, including Karl Malone Auto Group and Murphy USA.

Although the parade is on the first of December, the entry deadline is approaching quickly on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 3 PM. This entry is available for floats, bands, cars, and more.

Click here to download an entry form for the parade.