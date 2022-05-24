BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBR Schools) publicly welcomed its brand new Communications and Community Engagement team Monday.

The team includes Letrece Griffin, who will serve as Chief Of Communications and Family Engagement as well as Ben Lemoine, who has been assigned the role of Director of Communications and Public Relations.

Griffin was formerly EBR’s Director of Communications while Lemoine brings with him experience in the television news industry as well as in video production and media consulting.

On its official Facebook page, EBR Schools stated, “These new roles are ways that Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse is addressing for the #ebrpss to more effectively communicate with parents, teachers, staff and community stakeholders.”