BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you have been receiving supplemental SNAP benefits this year, the next allotment should show up on your EBT card by Sunday, December 4.

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was given the go ahead by the federal government to distribute benefits for December.

This “will bring families to the max for their household size,” according to Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

Recipients of SNAP benefits should expect a text about this approval.

DCFS provided a breakdown of the how the latest supplemental SNAP benefits will be distributed below:

SNAP Recipients not Already at Max:

Will receive a supplement to bring them to the max

Max amounts less than $95 will be boosted to $95

SNAP Recipients Already at Max:

Will receive a $95 supplement

DCFS said, “Those who have applied for SNAP, but aren’t yet certified as eligible to receive benefits, will have supplements loaded onto their cards on a rolling weekly basis after their applications are approved.”

If you have any questions, visit DCFS SNAP updates.