ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas law enforcement is planning to buckle down on their patrol assignments aimed at violators who are not wearing their seatbelts while traveling on local streets and state highways during the Thanksgiving holiday. State Troopers, local police, and sheriff’s deputies are participating in the “Click it or Ticket “seat belt awareness campaign.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) started the Click it or Ticket campaign to reduce the number of fatalities that occur when drivers do not buckle. According to a release, 333 passenger vehicle occupants were killed in traffic crashes, and more than half, about 52 percent, of those victims were not wearing a seatbelt. Reports also suggest that driving during the nighttime is more deadly than the day, as 67 percent of Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurred at night.

Properly using a seat belt in a moving vehicle isn’t just a suggestion; it’s the law. Wherever you travel, short distances or long, you must wear a seat belt. It’s your best defense if involved in a crash and may mean the difference between life and death. This Thanksgiving, and every day of the year, remember, Click It or Ticket.

Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative

The campaign begins next Monday November 21, 2022, and continues through Sunday night November 27, 2022.

For information about highway safety during this Thanksgiving holiday, please visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts or contact the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136.