PINEVILLE, La. – June 6, 2022 – Cleco’s energy-savings campaign, Watt Matters, is a five-part

series on residential programs and individual actions customers can take to use less energy and

lower their monthly bills.



Turn It Off! is the second focus area of the campaign and informs customers what they can turn

off to increase their energy savings.



It follows the first focus area, Replace It! which educated customers on the benefits of replacing

outdated appliances and devices for those that are more energy efficient, including room air

conditioners, pool pumps and smart thermostats.



Each topic is promoted in three-week increments. For the next three weeks, Cleco will

encourage customers to turn off lights and appliances when not in use, including televisions,

fans, laptops, tablets, cell phones and game consoles.



“Growing up, when I left a light on in an empty room, my dad would say ‘turn off that light,’” said

Andre Guillory, vice president and chief customer officer. “My dad was right. Simple habits like

turning off lights when you leave a room can lower your energy costs.”



Watt Matters: Turn It Off! Energy-Savings Tips

● Turn off unnecessary lights every time you leave a room, house or office.

● Turn off appliances when not in use, including televisions, fans, laptops, tablets,

cell phones and games consoles.

● Use energy-saving devices such as LED bulbs, smart thermostats, smart sockets

and smart power strips to reduce energy consumption. All these devices are

available at https://clecomarketplace.com.

● Take Cleco’s quick online home energy audit to see where you can cut wasted

energy! Visit www.cleco.com/homeenergyaudit.



About Watt Matters

Watt Matters is part of Cleco’s strategy to promote proactive energy conservation and efficiency

throughout the organization’s service areas as well as in Louisiana. Watt Matters provides

practical solutions through five focus areas that customers can implement ahead of and during

the summer season. Each topic is dispersed in three-week increments, and customers are

encouraged to actively engage with the series’ multimedia offerings to save energy and money.

Media resources related to the Watt Matters campaign, including energy-saving solutions, b-roll

footage, logos and more can be found at http://www.cleco.com/wattmatters.



About Cleco

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business

operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a

regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating units with a rated capacity of

3,035 MWs and serves approximately 291,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail

business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an

unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs,

and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility and a

nonprofit corporation. For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.